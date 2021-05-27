Scholarship recipients named by school endowment fund
The Hudson Public School Endowment Fund Board of Directors announces this year’s scholarship recipients. The Endowment Fund was established in 1990 by Donald Barlow to assist Hudson High School seniors in pursuing their higher education. This legacy has grown to fund 63 scholarships. Additional forward-thinking community donors have made it possible to fund 27 more scholarships. This year’s graduating class is being awarded a total of $195,000 from these funds.www.mytownneo.com