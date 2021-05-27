Serverless Computing Brings New Security Risks

Pervasive computing — IoT, edge, cloud, data center, and back. Cadence announced it has found a cost-conscience way to scale capacity for 3D electromagnetic (EM) simulations using a hybrid cloud consisting of local computing resources and cloud services from Amazon Web Service (AWS). Data stays safe on the local resources, and, if more computing resources are needed, encrypted simulation-specific data goes to the cloud. The 3D finite element method (FEM) simulation is part of Cadence’s Clarity 3D Solver 3D, which under this new method will automatically set up and run the simulation in a private, secure AWS chamber. The user defines the number of compute cores to be accessed and when. The data in the AWS chamber is deleted after the compute work has been returned to the on-prem computers. “We utilize Clarity 3D Solver with on-premises hardware, but with the new Clarity 3D Solver Cloud, we have access to unlimited compute resources with zero wait time, allowing us to more quickly optimize our designs. This reduces our turnaround time and enables us to produce more robust products with fewer design iterations,” said Cadence customer Steven Ting, director at Inventec, in a press release.