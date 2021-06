The Historic Morganton Festival, Inc. is excited to announce that the Morganton Arts Design and Engineering (MADE) Competition will move forward with a Fall 2021 competition. MADE is one of the most successful collaborations between education and industry partners and it gives Burke County students a chance to experience STEAM-based activities that build skills relevant to many of the area industries. Teams interested in competing can now submit entry forms for the 4th MADE Competition- the “Rescue Robot Challenge”.