BELL COUNTY — On Tuesday, June 1, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced the termination of the 2020 Local Disaster Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. “The only reason the Declaration has been in effect the past several months was to ensure that, if there were any federal or state benefits or program funding available to the county, we could make use of them,” Judge Blackburn said. “In talking to several area leaders, I don’t see any need to continue it at this time.”