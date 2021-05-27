We’ve found a £9 dupe of Ariana Grande’s wedding veil

In a “tiny and intimate” ceremony with fewer than 20 guests, Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in mid-May at her home in California.

The world may have learned of the wedding a week ago, but the 27-year-old held off sharing pictures of the day until now. And wow!

The insight into the decorations – rows of church candles and shimmering, floral streamers – will provide inspiration for many affianced couples. But it was Grande’s outfit that really stole the show and proved that with less formal ceremonies, relaxed bridalwear really works.

Walking down the aisle in Vera Wang haute couture – a white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown – she channelled bridal muse Audrey Hepburn, with stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorising the strapless dress with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

As you’d expect from the singer-songwriter, she wore her hair in her signature sky-high ponytail, and, owing to the low-key nature of the ceremony, Grande did away with the traditions of a floor-sweeping veil and instead opted for a laid-back, custom shoulder-length bubble veil with a satin bow.

While she’s provided outfit inspiration for brides opting for a more intimate civil ceremony, owing to the fact the look was designed by none other than Vera Wang, it’s not particularly attainable. But, thankfully, we’ve tracked down a very similar (almost identical) veil design from high street brand Nasty Gal, which you can shop now. Thank you, next.

Nasty Gal bridal satin bow hair and veil: £9, Nastygal.com

If Ariana Grande’s outfit for her small intimate ceremony has inspired your low-key wedding look, you’ll be glad to hear we’ve found a high street dupe of the custom veil she wore on her big day.

Similarly to the singer’s veil, the Nasty Gal dupe is a tulle design and features a satin bow at the top. If you want to recreate the look entirely, copy her signature sky-high ponytail and you’ll be well on your way to nailing the look. It’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

