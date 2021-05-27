Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

We’ve found a £9 dupe of Ariana Grande’s wedding veil

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geeZT_0aD82RUX00

In a “tiny and intimate” ceremony with fewer than 20 guests, Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in mid-May at her home in California.

The world may have learned of the wedding a week ago, but the 27-year-old held off sharing pictures of the day until now. And wow!

The insight into the decorations – rows of church candles and shimmering, floral streamers – will provide inspiration for many affianced couples. But it was Grande’s outfit that really stole the show and proved that with less formal ceremonies, relaxed bridalwear really works.

Walking down the aisle in Vera Wang haute couture – a white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown – she channelled bridal muse Audrey Hepburn, with stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorising the strapless dress with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.

As you’d expect from the singer-songwriter, she wore her hair in her signature sky-high ponytail, and, owing to the low-key nature of the ceremony, Grande did away with the traditions of a floor-sweeping veil and instead opted for a laid-back, custom shoulder-length bubble veil with a satin bow.

Read more:

While she’s provided outfit inspiration for brides opting for a more intimate civil ceremony, owing to the fact the look was designed by none other than Vera Wang, it’s not particularly attainable. But, thankfully, we’ve tracked down a very similar (almost identical) veil design from high street brand Nasty Gal, which you can shop now. Thank you, next.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Nasty Gal bridal satin bow hair and veil: £9, Nastygal.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImFZf_0aD82RUX00

If Ariana Grande’s outfit for her small intimate ceremony has inspired your low-key wedding look, you’ll be glad to hear we’ve found a high street dupe of the custom veil she wore on her big day.

Similarly to the singer’s veil, the Nasty Gal dupe is a tulle design and features a satin bow at the top. If you want to recreate the look entirely, copy her signature sky-high ponytail and you’ll be well on your way to nailing the look. It’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion and accessories, try the links below:

Having an intimate wedding like Ariana? Read our guide to the bridal outfit inspiration for your low-key celebration

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Wedding Ceremony#Design#Veil#Strapless Floral Dress#Nastygal Com#Asos#Outfit Inspiration#Brides#Haute Couture#Floral Streamers#Stylist Mimi Cuttrell#Empire Waist Column Gown#Pictures#Muse#Church Candles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWGNtv.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend, according to reports. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and...
CelebritiesElle

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's ‘Emotional’ Backyard Wedding: Guests, Decor, and Why Now

In the hours since Ariana Grande's rep confirmed that the 27-year-old singer quietly married her 25-year-old real estate agent fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend, multiple outlets have gotten detail about what the nuptials were like themselves—and why Grande and Gomez decided to wed now, less than six months after they got engaged. The two were first seen together publicly in February 2020.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding may have been "tiny and intimate," but looks like something out of a fairytale. The "POV" songstress, 27, just shared photos from the special day, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home on May 15. Grande wore a strapless lily-white Vera Wang dress for the occasion with a veil atop her signature ponytail — and she's glowing in the images.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
Celebritieseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month. Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25. She has now shared a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Confirms Wedding By Dropping Pictures

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.