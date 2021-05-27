Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Which countries could be next on the green list?

By Helen Coffey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqqLQ_0aD82Pj500

The UK’s official green list , put into effect from 17 May, contains just 12 destinations.

These select few countries, of which British travellers can only feasibly visit a slim handful, are the only places the government currently recommends travelling to on holiday.

As part of the lifting of the blanket recreational travel ban in England, countries have been allotted a colour – green, amber or red – and assigned restrictions of varying severity to match.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson reiterated the government’s position that people should only be holidaying in countries rated green: “It is very, very clear – you should not be going to an amber list country except for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an amber list country on holiday.”

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free weekly travel newsletter by clicking here

At the moment, Portugal is the only mainstream tourism destination on the green list. But which countries might be added to it on the next update? Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are on the green list right now?

There are 12 places on the green list currently: Ascension Island, Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The green list is not reciprocal: many of the locations are closed to British travellers, and others will accept only tourists who have been fully vaccinated. Portugal and Gibraltar are the most obvious holiday candidates letting in Brits with few requirements other than testing; Iceland is only letting in British tourists who can prove they are fully vaccinated.

When will the green list be updated?

The lists will be reviewed every three weeks “from early June” – the first update is expected to take some time place between 1 and 7 June. Any changes will then come into effect a week after the review.

Any amends to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

“These regular review points will allow the government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries,” according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The government will also be publishing a green watchlist in the future, to provide an indication of which countries are at risk from moving from green to amber.

Which countries might be added to the green list?

Boris Johnson has said that “quite a few” countries could be added in the first review of the traffic light system, due to take place in the first week of June, reports The Telegraph .

He reportedly made the remarks at a meeting of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee, indicating that “near misses” that were almost designated green initially were likely to make the cut this time round.

The contenders are thought to include Malta, Finland, Grenada, the Cayman Islands, Fiji, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos and Anguilla.

Another clue for new additions could be found on the Foreign Office (FCDO) advice pages. The FCDO has in place a blanket advisory against all non-essential travel, which it has exempted a number of destinations from. Obviously, most of the green list nations are exempt; but there are also some amber list exemptions, particularly islands that are faring better than their mainland counterparts.

Among these are Spain’s Canary Islands; the Greek islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zante, Corfu and Crete; and Malta. The FCDO says it has lifted its advisory “based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”, which could mean these destinations meet the criteria to move from amber to green in June.

What about holiday islands?

However, the same colour designation might not apply to entire countries in the next review. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said that an “islands approach”, similar to 2020, will be adopted this summer .

He told the BBC's Today programme: “I’ve always said that of course it’s desirable where an aircraft can fly direct to an island, for example, and that island is therefore accessible in that you don’t need to go via the mainland, that you look at that differently. That’s what we did last year as well.”

And the aviation minister, Robert Courts, recently said British tourists could be given the go ahead to visit islands through the traffic light system.

Independent MP Margaret Ferrier asked transport ministers in a written question whether the traffic light system would “include an island policy to reopen routes to relatively low-risk regions of nations as was implemented in summer 2020”.

Mr Courts’s response, first reported by The Telegraph , stated: “The government will take an island approach for border measures where possible.

“Changes to the traffic light country system will be reviewed and implemented every three weeks, unless concerning evidence means we need to act faster to protect public health.”

What are the restrictions for travellers returning from green countries?

Green countries come with the lightest restrictions for returning travellers: they must provide a negative Covid test result in order to travel to the UK, and then take a PCR test within two days of arrival. No quarantine is required.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Ferrier
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Fiji Islands#Uk#Destinations#Uk#Iceland#Australia#Brits#Covid#Nevis#Turks#The Foreign Office#Fcdo#Greek#Joint Biosecurity Centre#St Kitts#Green Countries#Country#British Travellers#Anguilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
Related
TravelPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

International travel for Americans could open up in some countries this summer

With summer almost upon us and families looking to travel for vacation, countries around the world are still wary about letting international travelers across their borders. But recent statements from the European Commission, as well as signs from some other top-destination travel countries, offer some hope that Americans may soon be able to plan international […] The post International travel for Americans could open up in some countries this summer appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WorldTelegraph

On the red list – but these paradise islands hardly feel besieged by Covid

A 20kg weight dangling beneath gargantuan billowing leaves, the world’s biggest nut could be lethal if it dropped on your head. “You’d stay in paradise forever,” jokes tour guide Medina Laboudallon, as we weave through a dense coco de mer forest in one of Seychelles’ two Unesco World Heritage Sites, the Vallee de Mai on Praslin island.
Lifestylebbcgossip.com

UK travellers must show ‘compelling reason’ to enter France from TODAY

British travellers will have to provide ‘compelling reasons’ to enter France from today as President Emmanuel Macron battles to suppress the Indian variant. Travel from the UK will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents or those travelling for essential reasons such as bereavement or childcare. Those who are...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

‘You are now free to travel. But don’t’

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Perhaps you are tempted by the generous invitation that the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, issued on Friday morning?“From 24 May,” he said, “Spain will be more than delighted to receive British tourists back into our country without health controls.”A timely message, since only this week the UK’s 19-week ban on international leisure travel was lifted. In addition, new cases of coronavirus...
Lifestylegreekcitytimes.com

British tourists told to avoid amber list countries like Greece

The Health Secretary said that although nations like Spain, Italy, France and Greece can be visited if people are willing to quarantine at home afterwards, they should not unless it is ‘essential. It came as ministers faced increasing questions over delays in putting India on the UK’s red list, which...
TravelThe Guardian

Greece unveils first EU Covid passport as ‘fast lane to travel’

The Greek government has unveiled the first EU Covid passport, described by the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as a “fast lane to facilitate travel”, after a successful dry run of the technology. At a launch in Athens, Mitsotakis, who had led calls for a way to open up Europe...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Which Country Has the Most Supercars?

The world is crawling with supercars, or so it seems if you live in one of the wealthier spots on the globe. By our rough guesstimate, based on some official sales figures from the manufacturers that provide it, and our best guesses for companies that don’t, there were roughly 36,358 supercars sold around the world in 2020. That’s a lot of supercars. But that’s also out of about 74 million plain-old, generic vehicles sold worldwide in the same timeframe. That means only 0.04 percent of cars sold on the planet in 2020 were supercars.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Passengers from 'red list' hotspots are using amber countries to quarantine to avoid paying for a hotel - and are sitting beside travellers from green list areas on the plane in 'super-spreader' chaos

Passengers from red list hotspots are travelling to the UK via amber countries to avoid paying for costly hotel quarantine - and are sitting beside travellers from green list areas on the plane in another day of 'super-spreader' chaos. Travellers are being crammed into queues with no social distancing from...
WorldBBC

Green list: Passengers board first flight to Portugal

Passengers have boarded the first plane to leave Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a green list country since Covid restrictions on travel were eased. The flight to Faro in Portugal departed from the South Yorkshire airport at 08:15 BST. Portugal is one of the countries on the green list, meaning people...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Ryanair urges transport secretary to axe ‘nonsensical’ PCR testing for green list travellers

Europe’s largest airline is calling for the transport secretary to axe the “nonsensical” requirement for green list arrivals to take two PCR tests when they return to the UK, as well as abolishing restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.Currently, all arrivals from destinations on the green list, which includes Portugal, Gibraltar and Iceland, have to take a PCR test within two days of landing, regardless of vaccination status. A cheaper negative lateral flow test must also be presented to airline staff before departure back to the UK.The testing requirement for UK arrivals can run into hundreds of pounds for...
Lifestylewarwickcourier.co.uk

Dedicated red list terminal opens at Heathrow Airport for UK arrivals

A new terminal dedicated to passengers arriving from countries with a high risk of Covid-19 has opened at Heathrow Airport. Passengers who arrive back in the UK on direct flights from a country on the travel ‘red list’ will now transit through Terminal 3 to avoid the risk of mixing with other travellers in the airport.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Brits are warned they must wear face masks on the beach or face £100 fines as they land in Portugal and emotional families are reunited in Gibraltar as holidays FINALLY restart

British tourists were handed face masks, sanitiser and asked to provide full details about their stay in Portugal as they touched down in the country for the start of long-awaited sunshine breaks. All Brits arriving the country were also warned by officials at Faro airport of the strict rules for...