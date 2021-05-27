Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nissan ‘in talks to build huge UK battery gigafactory’

By Clea Skopeliti
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbU00_0aD82O5a00

Nissan is reportedly asking the UK government to help bankroll a new electric vehicle battery “gigafactory” at its Sunderland site.

The Japanese carmaker is understood to be in late-state negotiations for a deal that could create thousands of jobs.

Nissan is asking for tens of millions of pounds in financial support from the UK government for the project to go forward, the Financial Times reported , citing sources close to the talks.

The new factory at the company’s flagship Sunderland site would be run by the company’s Chinese battery supplier Envision AESC.

The new factory could produce 200,000 batteries a year and create thousands of jobs, according to the same newspaper. Nissan reportedly wants the UK to be its main electric hub outside Japan.

It is expected to open in 2024 and would produce 6 gigawatt hours of battery capacity per year, outstripping Nissan’s existing Sunderland plant, which has a capacity of 1.9GWh.

The development follows disappointment in the sector after Tesla chose to construct a plant in Germany rather than the UK two years ago. It is also understood that the government is involved in talks with other potential investors in the field, as the UK tries to ratchet up production of electrical vehicles in order to meet its carbon targets – however, Nissan is the frontrunner.

The Financial Times ’ report also states that the deal’s announcement is expected over the summer, after negotiations began following the UK’s Brexit deal with European Union.

The Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy did not comment specifically on the negotiations with Nissan but said it was dedicated to boosting production of electric vehicle batteries in the UK.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We are committed to ensuring the UK continues to be one of the best locations in the world for automotive manufacturing through a major investment programme to electrify our supply chain, create jobs and secure a competitive future for theâ€¯sector.

“To support the auto sector’s transition to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to securing Gigafactories, and continue to work closely with investors and car manufacturers to progress plans to mass produce batteries in the UK.”

The report follows an announcement from Nissan earlier this year revealing that it will move production of a larger battery for its best-selling Leaf model from the US to the UK in order to the comply with trading rules following the UK’s exit from the bloc.

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to surge this decade as the UK phases of out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and Europe tightening its regulations around CO2 emissions.

Opened in 1986, Nissan’s Sunderland site is the UK’s biggest car plant.

Nissan was contacted for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Automotive Manufacturing#Battery Capacity#Production Capacity#Japanese#Sunderland#Chinese#The Financial Times#Brexit#European Union#Outstripping Nissan#Uk#Car Manufacturers#Company#Boosting Production#Electrical Vehicles#Co2 Emissions#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Country
Germany
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Nissan
Related
Economyrubbernews.com

Guest column: Can suppliers avoid extinction as the auto industry pivots to electric vehicles?

When technology transforms an industry, it can begin quite slowly … and then it happens all at once. Take the first iPhone. When it first launched in 2007, it was often discussed with derision as many failed to grasp its revolutionary potential, especially by traditional cell phone makers. Yet since then, it's transformed the way we communicate and live. It's destroyed legacy players and forced an entire industry to adapt to its technology, rather than the other way around.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

UK carbon market targets emissions post-Brexit

Britain recently launched its own carbon trading market, more than five months after Brexit, as the government targets lower emissions before this year's vital UN climate change summit. Carbon trading, a key way to prevent climate change, involves companies buying the right to pollute from others who have a lower carbon footprint.
Industryjust-auto.com

Amey starts UK EV trials

Infrastructure and engineering company, Amey, is starting a trial with ten electric vehicles across five of its UK contracts to understand what requirements are needed to transition from fossil fuel to electric power. Working in partnership with Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, Amey is continuing its work to reduce carbon emissions...
Trafficaviationanalysis.net

Fastned, ABB, Alfen, ElaadNL, Lightyear, NKL, Rocsys, Eindhoven University of Technology and VDL have formed a consortium to accelerate the transition to electric driving –

Fasted, the European express freight company, has created an e-mobility consortium with eight parties that have submitted a growth plan to the National Growth Fund. The goal is to make a joint effort to expand and innovate in order to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. In addition to Fastned, ABB, Alfen, ElaadNL, Lightyear, NKL, Rocsys, Eindhoven University of Technology and VDL are part of the consortium. This group can be expanded with other partners. The consortium is also supported by Ebusco, Evofenedex, Natuur & Milieu, NXP and Port of Rotterdam.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Ford Stakes Its Future On EVs, Commercial Sales, And Services

When President Biden got behind the wheel of the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning pickup truck last month, it drew attention to the auto maker’s extensive foray into electric vehicles. In case you’ve only been following the ups-and-downs of EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), along with CEO Elon Musk,...
Economyspglobal.com

Stainless steel, EV batteries to drive nickel unit demand: panel

The stainless steel industry is likely to remain the leading driver of nickel demand going forward, while the battery market -- notably for electric vehicles -- is set to become the second-largest user of nickel units "by a significant margin", Olivier Masson, senior analyst at Roskill, told the Bureau of International Recycling June 2.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

How significant is UK recording zero daily Covid deaths?

The UK recorded zero daily Covid deaths for the first time since last summer on Tuesday — a symbolically significant milestone in the pandemic. But experts have urged caution. While the number of cases continues to gradually rise, on Tuesday no deaths within 28 days of someone testing positive for Covid-19 were reported for the first time since 30 July 2020.On that date, the government announced the number of people who had died after testing positive for Covid-19 had increased by 38.But this was under a different system of counting and reporting, before the current 28-day cut-off had been...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla is expected to be first to use LG’s new NCMA nickel-based battery cells

Tesla is expected to become the first automaker to use LG Energy Solution’s new NCMA battery cells, which have a 90% nickel composition. Over the last few years, Tesla has been adopting more new chemistries in its battery cells for its electric vehicles, especially with new vehicles being produced at Gigafactory Shanghai.
Economyindustryleadersmagazine.com

Elon Musk blames supply chain hurdles for Tesla price rise

The supply chain disruptions of components in the auto industry have led to an increase in the prices of vehicles, claimed Elon Musk in a tweet reply to a query. “Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially,” Musk said in a tweet. Chip shortages are a major cause of the production delays for the auto industry along with the tech devices manufacturers.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to staff bars

The pro-Brexit boss of pub chain JD Wetherspoon has urged the government to increase migration from the EU to deal with a shortage of workers in the hospitality sector.Tim Martin, who campaigned for a hard Brexit, including leaving the single market and the end of freedom of movement which came with it, urged Boris Johnson to consider a new, “reasonably liberal” visa scheme to encourage foreign workers to relocate to the UK.He suggested countries close to Britain could be given preferential treatment – seemingly at odds with the argument laid out by Brexiteers that leaving the EU would allow...
EconomyGreenBiz

A spotlight on Beam Global's profit model for EV charging

To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the United States needs drastic increases in renewable energy, according to a Princeton University study released in December. The report traces one key avenue in the expansion of electric vehicle sales from 2 percent of new cars sold to around 50 percent of new sales by 2030. The lack of widespread, efficient and effective electric vehicle charging stations can block this target. One company tackling the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure aims to address charging-station economics in new ways.
EconomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

BMW Backs Hydrogen, but VW and Tesla Strongly Oppose

The BMW Group announced that hydrogen will form a key part of its future plans for sustainable mobility up to the year 2030, a press statement from the company explains. The announcement stands in clear contrast with statements made by other big organizations regarding hydrogen, including the Volkswagen (VW) Group and world-leading electric automaker Tesla.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell HD truck packs as much battery capacity as GMC Hummer EV

Hyundai on Tuesday announced upgrades for its Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck, indicating the automaker remains committed to fuel-cell commercial vehicles. Hyundai claims the Xcient Fuel Cell is the world's first mass produced hydrogen fuel-cell heavy duty truck, but the automaker only plans to delivery 1,600 to European fleet customers by 2025. Production of the upgraded version also doesn't start until August.
EconomyEntrepreneur

3 Headlines Moving EV Markets Today

The EV Market Is Consolidating In Preparation For Hyper-Growth. With the EV and the alternative fuel Industries entering their next phase the narrative has become one of partnerships, collaborations, and deals. For the big players, it's about securing supply chains and most importantly batteries to ensure ramping production targets can be met. While the smaller players are also having issues with batteries and supply chains, for them it's more about differentiation and securing a niche within this rapidly growing and evolving industry than anything else. It doesn’t matter if a small, start-up EV company has a secure supply chain if some other larger player upstages them.
Economywhtc.com

Ford’s electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May

OSLO (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co’s electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway’s car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold in Norway last...
Worldrubbernews.com

Online Exclusive: China, Europe leading global EV growth

Time is a relative thing, and your place in the world determines how you experience any moment. Today, here may be tomorrow—or even yesterday—somewhere else. The timing of electric vehicle adoption is no different. The sector is growing quickly, but the timing of that growth changes by region, impacted by factors such as governmental regulation, availability of charging infrastructure, overall vehicle demand and consumer acceptance of EV technology.
EconomyLowell Sun

Global EV battery sales surge as demand for clean cars booms

(Bloomberg) — Global electric-vehicle battery sales more than doubled in the first four months of the year as the switch to environmentally-friendly cars gathers pace. Sales of EV batteries rose to 65.9 gigawatt-hours in the January-April period, from 26.8 gigawatt-hours a year earlier, SNE Research said Tuesday. Contemporary Amperex Technology...
Marketsinsideevs.com

SK Innovation's Battery Business Remains Unprofitable In Q1 2021

Let's take a look at the financial results of SK Innovation, the South Korean conglomerate mostly focused on its Refining, Petrochem and Lubricants divisions, which is also one of the largest lithium-ion EV battery manufacturers. The company is quickly expanding its production of battery cells (and battery materials), but according...