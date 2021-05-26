Cancel
Alabama Teen Launches “Quarantine Essential Shop”

By litomcafoose
pennsylvanianewstoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Smith, a high school student in Birmingham, Alabama, was looking for ways to make people’s lives easier. So he asked his mom for advice. “What services do you need to make your life easier? She said it’s really hard to find cleaning supplies. He always wanted to start a business, so the idea of ​​starting a” Quarantine Essentials Shop ” Was born. The shop is a hub for people looking for cleaning supplies. You can easily find the item you need. “It’s really what my mother planted in me. I can’t afford to be lazy,” Smith said. His work ethic has already had a positive impact on his business. “I got a lot of notes on the forum. Like this one customer, everyone in this house was positive, but he couldn’t find Lysol. He had something to disinfect the house. I couldn’t find it and I was able to give him what he needed to be safe, “Smith said. “It ended up being around $ 1,000, which was like my initial investment,” Smith said. But most important to him is the feeling that his store is helping others. “It feels good to have a lot of people proud of you and a lot of people happy with you. It’s a good feeling to help a lot of people,” Smith said. Click here to access the Jaden Smith Quarantine Essentials Shop website.

