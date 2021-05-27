Seiko Recreates Pair of Vintage Dive Watches From Its Early Back Catalogue

Although Seiko is a massive and influential part of the modern dive watch market, the Japanese giant’s offerings have often marched to a markedly different tune to the Swiss competition. Even in the more tightly focused realm of vintage diver reissues, Seiko’s methods for achieving an aged look from the factory have often differed from the rest of the industry, relying less on fauxtina lume or grainy textured dials than it does on clever usage of color and dynamic sunburst finishing. For its latest pair of retro-inflected diver releases, however, the brand takes a more European approach to aging without sacrificing its own unique Japanese flavor. With these models, Seiko adds its own spins on dial finishing and the brand’s first-ever NATO straps designed for dive watches with a centuries-old traditional weave. The new Seiko Prospex SPB237 and Seiko Prospex SPB239 offer what may be some of the marque’s most crowd-pleasing diver experiences in recent memory, delivered right in time for a likely booming summer travel season.