Seiko Recreates Pair of Vintage Dive Watches From Its Early Back Catalogue

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeiko has announced a pair of new Prospex watches based on two of its earliest dive watches. The sleek new pieces take their cues from the 1965 62MAS, which was Seiko’s very first dive watch, and the asymmetrical 1970’s Diver. Both watches will be supplied on fabric straps, created using...

hypebeast.com
The BR 03-92 Diver in Red Bronze is a limited edition watch designed to perform on both land and sea. The watch's rich Red Bronze coloring set against gold accents makes a clear statement of unrivaled confidence and unashamed originality. The bronze alloy of the BR 03-92 Diver pays homage to archaic deep-sea diving helmets and will develop a unique patina over time and use.
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Since the introduction of its first diver’s watch in 1965, Seiko’s reputation for manufacturing robust, performing and technically advanced aquatic models is simply undeniable. The brand has forged its notoriety around innovation and the modern Prospex line of models reflects this. Until recently though, the performance of Seiko’s diver’s watches prevailed over design. With its latest models, however, Seiko has brought quite a dosage of vintage charm in its collection, resurrecting in a faithful or modernized way some of its glorious models. Today, the brand introduces two new models that fall perfectly in the second category, with new fabric straps and warm colours to enhance their retro style. Let’s have a look at the new 2021 Seiko Prospex Divers 1965 and 1970 Re-interpretation, known as the references SPB239J1 and SPB237J1.
Seiko is releasing two new versions of its classic dive watches with fabric straps that are designed for use underwater. Based on their 1965 (40.5mm) and 1970 (42.7mm) dive watch designs, the watches feature fabric straps that are crafted using a traditional Japanese braiding technique called Seichu. The straps have a unique look and construction that have a tensile strength that is said to be four times that of their traditional fabric straps and the fabric's durability and resistance is said to allow for the straps to perform well underwater. Both models feature a 6R35 automatic movement with a 70 hour power reserve, stainless steel cases, Lumibrite coating on the hands and indexes, 200M water resistance, and a magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m.
You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a nice-looking dress watch with the performance to match, and that’s exactly what the Seiko SNXS79K Automatic delivers. It comes with a high contrast design, featuring a charcoal face with silver-colored hands and markers. Both the markers and the baton-shaped hands have luminous paint for better visibility in low-light situations. You get a compact 37mm stainless steel case with a brushed and polished finish like its bracelet. The SNXS789K’s caseback is transparent, giving you a peek into its 21-jewels Japanese automatic movement. As part of its features within the Seiko 5 line, the watch also includes a screw down crown at the 4 o’clock position, as well as a day/date window at 3 o’clock. To top it off, a mineral hardlex crystal protects everything inside, providing it 30 meters of water resistance as well. Check out this classy performer at the link below.
How does one break into the confusing, esoteric world of watch nerdery? Our new column, “How to Be a Watch Guy,” aims to answer all your new watch guy questions, and help you navigate the always exciting — but sometimes intimidating, complicated, and pricey — world of watches. A vintage...
Although Seiko is a massive and influential part of the modern dive watch market, the Japanese giant’s offerings have often marched to a markedly different tune to the Swiss competition. Even in the more tightly focused realm of vintage diver reissues, Seiko’s methods for achieving an aged look from the factory have often differed from the rest of the industry, relying less on fauxtina lume or grainy textured dials than it does on clever usage of color and dynamic sunburst finishing. For its latest pair of retro-inflected diver releases, however, the brand takes a more European approach to aging without sacrificing its own unique Japanese flavor. With these models, Seiko adds its own spins on dial finishing and the brand’s first-ever NATO straps designed for dive watches with a centuries-old traditional weave. The new Seiko Prospex SPB237 and Seiko Prospex SPB239 offer what may be some of the marque’s most crowd-pleasing diver experiences in recent memory, delivered right in time for a likely booming summer travel season.
Global warming. Whether it’s from us humans heating things up by what we do and/or mother nature having hot flashes, it’s a thing. A big thing. Just ask the exhausted polar bears who have to swim for many more miles to reach the ice they need to hunt for seals. And when polar bears are struggling on the North Pole, life on the South Pole must also be in dire straits. The Seiko Prospex Save The Ocean Special Edition Diver’s “Antarctica” watches hint that the Japanese manufacturer keeps a watchful eye on the coldest, windiest, and (weirdly) driest continent on Earth. The tiny penguin footsteps on the dial are proof of that.
I can’t help myself. Anytime I see an original vintage watch bezel I’ve never seen before, I am intrigued and amused. A witty, surprising, or unusual bezel gives any watch a hard-to-beat attitude. The best news is that it doesn‘t necessarily have to be an expensive watch. No grails today....
The deluge of cool shit from Tudor continues. This time it's everybody's favorite Black Bay dive watch, but in black ceramic. It's stealthy. It's sexy. And...it's METAS-certified. This is the first METAS-Certified Tudor watch. Wait, you might be asking yourself, what does that even mean? Sit back and let me...
How does one break into the confusing, esoteric world of watch nerdery? Our new column, “How to Be a Watch Guy,” aims to answer all your new watch guy questions, and help you navigate the always exciting — but sometimes intimidating, complicated, and pricey — world of watches. Interest in...
"Aquastar makes nothing but sea watches and instruments. You might call us 'the underwater watch company.'" That's the headline that splashed across the top third of an early Aquastar print advertisement. Also pictured is the brand's original founder Fred Robert kitted out in SCUBA gear, arms folded across his chest, looking very seriously at the camera. It's clear to see that the Aquastar brand was built on making tools for professionals. Though today the brand has a new face manning the helm, that same dedication to quality and performance carries through.
We like to talk about vintage watches a lot within the Fratello team. While the daily routine is largely focused on the most recent developments in the world of watches, the most fun for many of us lies in the world of vintage watches. It’s a world full of history, remarkable watches, incredible stories, and quirky details. It inspired us to come up with a series of articles focusing on the best watches per decade from a select group of brands. Some of them priceless, some of them still affordable. In this installment, we will take a look at the best Seiko watches from the 1970s.
Compressor-style cases (as aped by this Isotope Goutte d’Eau dive watch) somehow fell out of favor with the general watch-buying public for a couple of decades. Why? I don’t know. Maybe the industry just outgrew the technology and assumed no one enjoyed the twin-crown aesthetic without the compressible case that got more and more water-resistant the deeper it traveled beneath the surface (until, of course, it goes so far, the metal housing crumples like an Origami crane in a rainstorm).
Grand Seiko Watches is undoubtedly the most revolutionary label in the global luxury watch market, and it appears that every watch enthusiast has a view on the matter. There are dive watches, chronographs, and travel watches in the collection. Quartz, mechanical, and spring drive options are available. There are sporty-and-dressy, sporty, and dressy choices as well. There’s something for everyone’s pocket, with costs ranging from $2,600 to $185,000 for a diamond- and sapphire-encrusted novelty. However, the bulk of the power in the lineup is priced under $10,000. Overall, Seiko is a must-love Japanese watch brand, and featured in this article are the three main reasons why. Continue reading to know more about this awesome watchmaker from the country of Japan.
Tsuyoshi Nakano — the Japanese streetwear trailblazer behind “Urahara Culture” and the googly-eyed fashion label SKOLOCT — has unveiled a new collaboration with Masafumi “Bebetan” Watanabe’s Shibuya boutique, Dayz. In homage to Nakano’s industry conception at the helm of NGAP, the collection offers a slew of one-off pieces that celebrate Japanese style in the 1990s.
For almost as long as watches have been worn on wrists, watchmakers have strived to make them function in places they probably shouldn’t, and nowhere is that pursuit more glorified than it is regarding the dive watch. How could it not be? Imagine a tiny network of gears and springs, working flawlessly, shielded from the relentless pressure of the ocean and surrounded by an unfathomable amount of water.
With his staple GF-01 “The New Everydayz” program rolling along and summer in full swing after Memorial Day weekend, sportswear designer John Geiger has readied a new lineup of mesh basketball shorts that are perfect for the warm months ahead. Arriving in five vibrant styles — teal/pink, pink/lime, yellow/black/pink, lime/yellow and all-over print — the shorts offer an upgraded take on classic basketball attire that can easily be brought off the court.
Vacheron Constantin marks the centenary of its American 1921 watch with a faithful one-off recreation. The American 1921 Pièce Unique is an exact reproduction of the original, created using both historical and more contemporary tools. The new watch adheres to the art deco design codes of the original, which was...