Two former Celtic bosses, Martin O’Neill and Neil Lennon, are making plans for managerial returns in England, the Sun on Sunday reports [print edition, 23/05, page 59]. O’Neill has been out of the managerial lark for two years. His last spell in charge of a club was his tenure with Nottingham Forest, which ended in June 2019. Now, after two years out, the Sun believes he’s formulating a new-look backroom staff as he looks to return to management in England at 69.