'The Buzz': Retired Navy SEAL and author Will Chesney talks about his service

After a 13-month post as Commander of a squadron, Peter Haynes, a 1996 graduate of Thompson Falls High School, is moving on with the U.S. Navy. The change of command ceremony was held at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. During the change of command ceremony, Haynes was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. According to Haynes, the ceremony is unique among the services in that the command change is so immediate. Haynes said that this is because traditionally in the Navy, sea ships needed an immediate change of command, especially when at sea, so that there was never a question of who was in charge. He also added that, to his knowledge, this would be the first time in the Navy one member of a set of twins has transferred command to another member of another set of twins. Haynes' subordinate, who will be taking over command, also has a twin brother.