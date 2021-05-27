Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dominic Cummings: How papers reacted to explosive claims at Covid hearing

By Samuel Osborne
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaJpT_0aD82Jfx00

Explosive revelations by Dominic Cummings about how the govenrment responded to the coronavirus pandemic feature on the front of many of Thursday’s papers.

The former aide’s marathon seven-hour session of evidence to MPs provided plenty of incendiary claims, with some calling it a “rain of fire” and others a “Domshell”.

His comments included suggestions government failings led to tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily, through to Mr Cummings saying he did not think Mr Johnson was suitable to be prime minister.

The Times features a sketch from Quentin Letts on its front page in which he refers to the session as "longer and bloodier than Hamlet".

He writes: "Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary, took a pyroclastic boulder smack in the face.

"The Department of Health was left smoking like Ground Zero. Carrie Symonds was 'crackers' and 'desperate to get rid of me'.

"Even Dilyn the dog came up in dispatches and may well now have to give evidence to the official Covid inquiry. Only in England could a major health dingdong include a cameo for a Jack Russell. Barking."

The Independent, The i and Daily Mirror all used the same quote headline: "Tens of thousands died who didn't need to die", with the latter carrying a leader column headlined "damning testimony".

The paper points out the problem of only hearing one side of the story, but that the government "failed in this fundamental duty".

It says: "Cummings' evidence may have been onesided and selective but it should not be ignored. His criticisms of the government's handling of Covid demand an explanation.

"The coward Johnson is trying to hide from accountability by delaying the public inquiry into Covid until next spring. We need to learn lessons now, not at his convenience."

The Daily Telegraph took a different angle, suggesting an element of revenge from Mr Cummings, with associate editor Camilla Tominey writing "having expended his nine lives in government, this was also about settling scores".

The Sun 's headline - "Do you need a hindsight test, Mr Cummings?" - pokes fun at his well-publicised trip to Barnard Castle during the pandemic, while its leader column claims Mr Johnson will "dodge Dom's bombs".

It adds people "recognise that our government was one of many whose Covid response was found wanting.

"The key difference since being the stellar success of our world-leading vaccine rollout.

"Voters are more likely to credit the government with that and our rosier future than rake over the terrible bleakness of 2020 and the chaos in Downing Street."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Letts
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Carrie Symonds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#Times#The Daily Telegraph#Sun#Daily Mirror#The Department Of Health#Mr Cummings#Explosive Revelations#Hearing#Incendiary Claims#Damning Testimony#Mr Johnson#Cabinet Secretary#Dispatches#Calling#Hamlet#Fire#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings to ‘napalm’ Boris Johnson at committee hearing this week, allies say

Dominic Cummings will use a parliamentary committee appearance next week to wreak havoc on Boris Johnson's administration, allies of the former aide said. On Wednesday Mr Johnson's former chief of staff will give evidence to MPs about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and friends say he is intent on destroying the prime minister.“He’s basically going to try and napalm him,” one ally of Mr Cummings reportedly told The Times newspaper.Enmity between the pair grew as Mr Cummings departed No 10 in November following an internal power struggle with allies of Mr Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. But months of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
EngineeringTelegraph

Dominic Cummings’ research baby is likely to be crushed by the Blob

One British inventor will be watching the birth of Dominic Cummings’ brainchild – the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria, with a keen interest. Twenty years ago, Andrew Fentem pioneered a tactile, low cost “multitouch” user interface for small computers that revolutionised how they could be used. The British state’s leading innovation body vowed to support him.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal ‘crucial’ Covid document to Commons committee

Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has threatened to reveal a “crucial” Covid document ahead of an appearance next week at a Commons committee investigating the government’s handling of the pandemic.And he also took another public swipe at the government, accusing ministers of pursuing a “joke” borders policy as questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain first identified in India.Posting on his social media account, Mr Cummings, who left No 10 at the end of last year, said he was in possession of the “only copy of a crucial historical document...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings claim government pursued ‘herd immunity’ Covid strategy

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the government originally tried to pursue a “herd immunity” strategy in response to Covid-19.The former No 10 chief of staff on Saturday had accused ministers of lying about the change of heart and said that “‘herd immunity by September’ was literally the official plan”.But speaking on Sunday, Ms Patel said that claims the government had delayed lockdown because it wanted to let the virus rip through the population were “absolutely not” true.“Our strategy was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS," she...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

All the questions Dominic Cummings will face when he is grilled by MPs over Covid-19

When Dominic Cummings appears in front of a committee of MPs on Wednesday morning, he has promised to reveal all on how the UK’s Covid-19 catastrophe truly unfolded. He claims to have key documents which shed light on how the major decisions were made – and has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to launch increasingly angry attacks on the Government’s policy and track record.
WorldThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings claims ministers backed herd immunity against Covid

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary new attempt to destroy the government’s credibility over Covid-19, claiming that ministers had backed a policy of “herd immunity” then lied about having done so. In an astonishing series of tweets on Saturday just days before he is due to appear before a Commons...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

TEN MILLION over-50s and vulnerable people in Indian variant hotspots will get urgent second doses as infections double in some areas and scientists and Dominic Cummings urge DELAY to May 17 unlocking

Ten million people could have their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine brought forward as the Government tries to slow the spread of the Indian variant. Ministers last night approved plans aimed at slowing the spread of the imported strain of Covid-19, after cases doubled in a week. Older people...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government’s original Covid plan was ‘herd immunity by September’, Dominic Cummings claims in rant at ‘incompetent’ former colleagues

The government’s original plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was to let the virus rip through the population to spread herd immunity, Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a post on social media the former top Downing Street aide said the media had failed to properly scrutinise and instead “parroted” the government’s claims it had never advocated the approach, despite evidence to the contrary.He also lashed out at his former colleagues in government and claimed that the country could have avoided the need for lockdowns had it had “the right preparations and competent people in charge”.His comments come ahead of an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings news – live: Boris Johnson brushes aside ex-aide’s claims he was ‘unfit’ to lead in pandemic

Boris Johnson has brushed aside claims by his former aide Dominic Cummings that the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was “disastrous”.In an interview with Sky News following Cummings’ explosive testimony, the prime minister said the former Vote Leave supremo’s allegations do not “bear any relation to reality”.Mr Johnson insisted that the government had done “everything” to save lives, protect the NHS and “protect care homes as well” at the height of the pandemic.Mr Hancock previously said a “protective ring” had been thrown around care homes, a claim which is disputed by the sector and branded “nonsense” by Mr...