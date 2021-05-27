Cancel
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,469 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

