Lord Jameson Announces New Distribution Partnership with Pet Food Experts

Although flower still reigns king in the world of cannabis, edibles are quickly catching pace as one of the most in-demand products on the market today, making up roughly 23% of total sales in 2020. This statistic holds true in both legal and illegal areas. As a matter of fact, in my own experience I have found that edibles are even more popular in states with strict cannabis regulations, where variety and more modern products like concentrates are much harder to find.