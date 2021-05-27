Lord Jameson Announces New Distribution Partnership with Pet Food Experts
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – First of its kind organic dog treat company, Lord Jameson announces a new distribution partnership with renowned pet food and supplies distributor, Pet Food Experts. Lord Jameson offers a beautiful collection of premium, organic soft dog treats using real, nutritious human-grade ingredients. Pet Food Experts has been at the forefront of providing the best quality pet food and supplies for the pet community through servicing 4,500 independent pet retail locations in 32 states across the United States.petsplusmag.com