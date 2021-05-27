Cancel
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 6 days ago

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 3 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 3 of this Western quarterfinal, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 22:30 ET in a battle between the third and sixth-best teams of the conference. Both teams are tied 1-1 wins after the first couple of games in Denver. The Nuggets bounced back in Game 2 and took the win that tied the series and now the Blazers are looking to take advantage of their own home court and take once again the lead in this series.

Cj Mccollum
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets
Basketball
Sports
