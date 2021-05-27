Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.