AR Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAR Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
