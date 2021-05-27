AR Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
AR Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.