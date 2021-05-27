Cancel
Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada’s six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada...

