SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com