SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.