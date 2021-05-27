Cancel
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 10,806 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 45,071 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,071 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
1,285,755 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,262,000. KE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,898 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Dakota Wealth Management Sells 571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,593 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.