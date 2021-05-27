Keybank National Association OH Buys 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.