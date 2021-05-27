Keybank National Association OH Buys 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)
Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com