LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

www.modernreaders.com
