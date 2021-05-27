Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullom, IL

Ronald E. Groskreutz Sr.,

pontiacdailyleader.com
 13 days ago

Ronald E. Groskreutz Sr., 82, of Cullom, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence in Pontiac, Illinois. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cullom, Illinois with Reverend Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the church prior to the service on Saturday. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom is in charge of the arrangements.

www.pontiacdailyleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Andrew, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Pontiac, IL
Obituaries
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Strawn, IL
City
Cullom, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Senior Vice President#Funeral Service#Martin Funeral Home#Honegger S Company#Rg Grain Elevator#The Cullom Town Board#Guestbook#Charlotte Eub Church#West Lawn Cemetery#Burial#Norwalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

New Arrivals: Three births announced at OSF St. James

Sarah Haag and Damien Barry of Pontiac are the parents of a baby boy born at 10:25 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Master Haag-Barry weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Klamans welcomed home baby girl.
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Three named valedictorian at Pontiac Township High School

Pontiac Township High School Class of 2021 has achieved quite a few accomplishments in its four years, including dealing with an alternative approach to obtaining an education. But, unlike last year, PTHS will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic created problems last year as classes were held...
Pontiac, ILPantagraph

Class of 2021: Pontiac Township High School

PONTIAC — Pontiac Township High School graduation will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school gymnasium. The valedictorians are Madelyn Lee, Addison Masching and Sydney Shepherd. The salutatorian is Logan Roe. The graduates are:. A - G Aaron Adcock, Charlene Ahrends, Athena Ambriz, Amanda Babusch, Blaine Bauman, Raya Bauman,...
Livingston County, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

COVID seemingly in check in Livingston County

Livingston County had an increase of 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus last week, according to a release from the Livingston County Health Department late Monday afternoon. This has pushed the overall count of COVID-19 cases to 4,789 cases since the first was reported in March 2020. According to...