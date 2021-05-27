Ronald E. Groskreutz Sr., 82, of Cullom, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence in Pontiac, Illinois. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cullom, Illinois with Reverend Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the church prior to the service on Saturday. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom is in charge of the arrangements.