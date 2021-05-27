8 People Killed In A Shooting In San Jose

Yesterday, Sam Cassidy, an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. According to the authorities, the gunman was also dead. Santa Clara County Sheriff, Laurie Smith, stated that it was “undetermined” how the shooter had died. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility, a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard, in San Jose. The facility is right next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport.