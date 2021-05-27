The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75.www.modernreaders.com