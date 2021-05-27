Cancel
Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

By Phillip Gast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Haverford Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 320.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 223 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dakota Wealth Management Sells 571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Antero Midstream worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.81% of Service Co. International worth $756,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $46,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Buys 2,051 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.