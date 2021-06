What is a business without money coming in and going out? Time after time, a majority of small and medium sized business owners have rated good cash flow management as the number one struggle they face. All business owners should have an understanding of the importance of cash flow as it can ultimately make or break their business. It is crucial to have cash flowing in the business and maintaining a proactive and disciplined approach to creating cash flow statements will give you a better understanding of your business’s cash position and how to best manage cash flows.