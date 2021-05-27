Jamal Fox Named as New City Manager for Takoma Park
Jamal Fox, currently the city administrator in Camas, Washington, has been designated as the new city manager for Takoma Park by Mayor Kate Stewart and the City Council. “After conducting a thorough national search and an extensive interview process, we are pleased to welcome Jamal to the city. His experience, background and leadership will serve the residents and employees in Takoma Park and its future very well,” said Stewart in a press release.www.sourceofthespring.com