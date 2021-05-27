Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.74.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stifel Nicolaus#Nasdaq Inc#Target Price#Stock Price#Average Price Target#Equities Analysts#Evercore Isi#Royal Bank Of Canada#Peg#Columbia Asset Management#Ballentine Partners Llc#Intuit Intuit Inc#Strategic Partner#News Ratings#Intuit Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Intu Stock#Company#Equity#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $24.44

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $73.90 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Raises Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 132

CEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Lululemon Athletica

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $377, which is approximately 16.67% above the present share price of $323.13. Greenberger expects Lululemon Athletica to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the second quarter of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $771,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.