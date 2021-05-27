Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.74.