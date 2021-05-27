Cancel
Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,434 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 10,806 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,366 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MACRO Consulting Group Buys 513 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Dakota Wealth Management Buys 669 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Piper Sandler Downgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Neutral

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.72.
Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,593 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Contrasting Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 84.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned...
Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.