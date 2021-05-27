Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,434 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)
Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com