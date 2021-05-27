Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,434 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.