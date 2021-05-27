Cancel
Nitin J. Mhatre Purchases 2,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

