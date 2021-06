LINCOLN – Painstakingly built by hand, a retaining wall protecting those buried in Lincoln Historical Cemetery 79 was about to give out. The late William Gagne Sr. had constructed the wall encasing the cemetery stone-by-stone. “He came home on his lunch break to work on it,” said Gagne’s grandson, William Gagne Jr., who inherited the property with the burial grounds. William Sr. only paused construction when he was called to serve in World War II.