It is with heavy hearts the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announce the passing of their beloved K9, DRAGO. A Facebook post written by the St.Martin Parish Sheriff's office reads: "God said, I need somebody strong enough to pull sleds and find bombs, yet gentle enough to love babies and lead the blind, somebody who will spend all day on a couch with a resting head and supportive eyes, to lift the spirits of the brokenhearted, so God made a dog."