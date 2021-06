I’ve been covering the to-and-from work looks of radio hosts/general celebs in the UK Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts since the beginning of the pandemic — in part because for a while, they were the only “real time” looks that were happening! — and this week is particularly exciting because there are OTHER PEOPLE in some of the shots. Whoo boy, when that TKTS booth on their route opens up again, then we’ll really be cooking!