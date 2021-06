Walker‘s Genevieve Padalecki has figured out the best reason to bring work home with her: It’s her husband. Married to series star Jared Padalecki since 2010 after meeting on the set of Supernatural, the former star of ABC Family’s Wildfire has been sharing the screen with hubby all season as Cordell’s late wife, Emily. As fans know, Em was killed off in the pilot, so all we know of her are Cord’s misty, watercolored memories of an almost angelic woman. A few weeks back, it was revealed that her killer was a drug-runner working with the Northside Nation, and Padalecki hints that there may be more to the story.