Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit expectations

CBWBF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.