WASHINGTON — Happy Pride Month! For the whole month of June, members of the LGBTQ community will come together to celebrate their identity in the "proudest" way they can. This year, the District is kicking off the celebration with a month-long series of events to spread the love. The pandemic dampened the celebration and forced the Capital Pride Alliance to move all events virtually in 2020. The organization told WUSA9 that they were not even sure if they were going to be able to hold events this month but are excited for people to celebrate together unlike last year.