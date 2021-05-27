Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins - Recovery Remains Fragile, Volatility Stuck at Near-Extremes

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Picking up the pieces but buyers remain wary. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread recovery continues. Last week’s heavy sell-off is gradually being pulled back with the market close to recovering from last Wednesday’s wipe-out. The market still remains in the red over the last seven days and the last three daily candles, including today, highlight an indecisive market held within a narrow trading range. Further consolidation around current levels may well precede a move higher, but volatility still remains at near-record extreme levels and a sudden breakout, either way, cannot be ruled out.For Bitcoin to recover further the $42,000 area needs to be reclaimed.