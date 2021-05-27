Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins - Recovery Remains Fragile, Volatility Stuck at Near-Extremes

By Nick Cawley
DailyFx
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Picking up the pieces but buyers remain wary. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread recovery continues. Last week’s heavy sell-off is gradually being pulled back with the market close to recovering from last Wednesday’s wipe-out. The market still remains in the red over the last seven days and the last three daily candles, including today, highlight an indecisive market held within a narrow trading range. Further consolidation around current levels may well precede a move higher, but volatility still remains at near-record extreme levels and a sudden breakout, either way, cannot be ruled out.For Bitcoin to recover further the $42,000 area needs to be reclaimed.

www.dailyfx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Market Volatility#Traders#Btc Usd Rrb#Alt Coin Analysis#Charts#Eth#Dot#Sol#Uni#Chainlink#Trading#Consolidation#Fragile#Ripple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Can altcoins withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC)?

June has begun with the slight growth of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Yesterday morning, despite rather modest buying volumes, the BTC/USD pair was able to recover to the area of average prices. In the afternoon, the Bitcoin (BTC) price moved into a narrow consolidation, right at the EMA55 line and, at night, bulls tried to form an impulse to break through the resistance of the $37,150 level.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Commodities Chief Calls Bitcoin ‘Digital Copper’

Unlike gold and silver, copper is far cheaper and more volatile. Image: Shutterstock. Bitcoin shares more with copper due to both assets' volatility, according to Goldman Sachs' chief of commodities. The leading cryptocurrency's correlation with gold has also fallen off recently. Despite the popularity of Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative, cryptocurrencies...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Here’s Why Ethereum (ETH) Could Surge Above $2.7K and Test $3K

Ethereum is stable above the $2,500 support zone and the 100 hourly SMA against the US Dollar. ETH price is likely to rally if there is a clear break above $2,700. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $2,500 and $2,520 support levels. The price is now trading...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Binance Coin (BNB) Surpasses Cardano (ADA) While Bitcoin Stalls Around $37K (Market Watch)

Binance Coin’s impressive surge has helped it overcome Cardano as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency asset while bitcoin stalls around $37K. While bitcoin remains somewhat calm in a range between $35,500 and $37,500, some alternative coins have stepped up and reduced BTC’s dominance even more. These include BNB reclaiming its 4th spot as the largest digital asset and a double-digit surge for DOGE following a Coinbase Pro listing.
BusinessCoinDesk

Goldman Sachs Analyst Says Crypto Is an Alternative to Copper, Not Gold

Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs’ head of commodities research, said Tuesday cryptocurrencies are not a substitute for gold when looking for an inflation hedge, but for copper. Speaking on CNBC’s "Squawk Box Europe", Currie said both gold and crypto have been deemed as hedges against rising prices. He noted that while...
Marketszycrypto.com

Popular Trader Explains Why Ethereum Will Pay A Hefty Price For Early Design Mistakes

Bitcoin YouTuber, trader, and analyst “BTC Jack Sparrow” has dished out his two cents on what he believes the Ethereum network has become. The popular trader who has garnered over 190,000 followers on Twitter and famous for letting the cryptocurrency community in on his cryptocurrency price analysis has explained very recently, why he believes the Ethereum network has flopped.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BTC Lite Hits One Day Volume of $59.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $92,358.97 and $59.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksStreetInsider.com

European IT Company Globant (GLOB) Bought $500,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) In Q1

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Globant (NYSE: GLOB), the Luxembourg-based IT and software development company, announced it invested in Bitcoin (BTC), which makes it the latest institutional investor to hold the top cryptocurrency on its balance sheet, joining MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why This F5 Networks Analyst Is Turning Bearish

F5 Networks, Inc’s (NASDAQ: FFIV) growth targets appear too optimistic, with the market “rapidly transitioning to cloud-based architectures,” where the company has a lower share, according to Goldman Sachs. The F5 Networks Analyst: Rod Hall downgraded F5 Networks from Neutral to Sell and reduced the price target from $191 to...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Rejected at $38K as BTC’s Dominance Down to 42% (Market Watch)

Despite reaching an intraday high of $38,000, bitcoin was rejected and dropped by $2,000 in hours. ETH, BNB, and ADA have reduced BTC’s dominance. Following yet another dump to about $34,000, bitcoin bounced off and even neared $38,000 for a new three-day high. However, it failed to continue upwards, and its market dominance has declined to 42% as most alternative coins, including ETH, BNB, and ADA, have charted more significant gains.
StocksInvestorPlace

dLocal IPO: When Is dLocal Going Public? What Is the DLO Stock Price Range?

Today, there is a lot of buzz around the upcoming dLocal IPO. Yesterday, dLocal reportedly finalized its pricing range for what will become DLO stock on the Nasdaq Exchange. It’s expected that dLocal will publicly trade on Thursday, June 3. The cross-border payments provider helps domestic companies reach emerging markets....
Marketsthewealthrace.com

Bitcoin Could Crash Further, Says JP Morgan

A JP Morgan analyst says that Bitcoin’s honest worth is between $24,000 and $36,000 following the current market correction and cooling curiosity within the asset. The observe says that rising volatility is in charge for the current lack of curiosity from establishments. JP Morgan will quickly be a part of...
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Goldman Sachs Says Crypto Could Power Data Economy

Goldman Sachs has published a report discussing crypto's potential as an institutional asset class. Researchers argued that the value of a blockchain depends on the information stored on it, claiming that Ethereum could become the number one chain in the future. The report also discussed the importance of decentralization for...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $35,877.22 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $671.70 billion and $35.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Privacy Coins Soar as Bitcoin Dipped Below $35K (Weekend Watch)

While bitcoin dropped by several thousand dollars below $35,000, some privacy coins like ZEC, DASH, and XMR have painted impressive gains. Bitcoin’s enhanced volatility resumed in the past 24 hours as the cryptocurrency fell to its lowest price level in five days beneath $35,000. Most alternative coins also experienced similar dips and increased BTC’s market dominance to above 43%.