Bare Knuckle Pickups Silo Humbucker review

By Paul Riario
Guitar World Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabea Massaad asks a lot of pickup design, but the Silo comes through with a high-output humbucker that has plenty of muscle and teeth for heavyweight styles, but gets all articulate and nice when you clean up the tone. I admit it: I’m biased toward Bare Knuckle Pickups. I have...

www.guitarworld.com
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: KARDASHEV The Baring of Shadows

Arizona “deathgaze” troupe Kardashev have spent the last decade or so challenging the notion that there’s no room for beauty within the brutality of metal. Inspired by “technology, love, and altruism” – as their official site puts it – they compare themselves to top-notch acts like The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil, and perhaps most fittingly, Alcest. Last year, they released The Baring of Shadows, a triumphant four-song EP that perfected those dichotomies to serve as the best example yet of the band’s ability to mesh hellish and heavenly aesthetics.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Origins compiles Sonic 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and CD

Sega announced a new compilation, Sonic Origins, during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming to the “latest platforms.”. The package will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. These titles helped make Sonic one of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and they also helped Sega compete with dominant Nintendo games during the console wars of the ’90s.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sonic Origins Collection Finally Brings Back Sonic 3 & Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, so Sega wanted to honor the Blue Blur with some new games and more. There are some little crossovers like Sonic The Fighters being included as an arcade game in the upcoming Lost Judgment, but they also had some other announcements. Sonic Colors Ultimate was not the only announcement of the return of some older games, as Sonic Origins was announced.
Designers & Collectionsmspmag.com

Jewelry Collection Femme Bares All

While the lines stamped into silver and gold are delicate, what they represent—the female body—is not. Larissa Loden's newest jewelry collection Femme highlights all the body parts that receive judgment. The butt, the chest, the stomach and hips: In a single lifetime, they're all subject to innumerable insecurities and objectifications, compliments and confident boosts. The necklaces drop May 20, with a launch party at Forgotten Star Brewing. Loden won't be the only host there, however; it's a collaboration collective. The other half are the three women of local nutrition blog Fit Foodie Finds.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Plot Details Confirm Knuckles' Arrival

We already know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is in production but the plot details have not yet been revealed. Interestingly, the description for the sequel has leaked and it confirms the arrival of Knuckles. It's no secret that Sonic's video game friends will show up in the second movie....
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sonic Origins Collection to Release Next Year; Will Include Sonic 3 & Knuckles

A new 2D Sonic collection known as Sonic Origins will release next year, Sega confirmed today during its Sonic Central stream. Now, normally, news of some kind of 2D Sonic the Hedgehog collection wouldn’t be particularly newsworthy. Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 more or less have appeared on every video game platform that has ever existed at this point.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Dino Cazares: “I built up my picking hand speed by hanging weights off my wrist”

After the arrival of Fear Factory’s ninth studio album in 2015, Genexus, six years would follow before the arrival of album number 10. But the wait finally ends in June 2021, with the release of Aggression Continuum. The six-year lag was due obviously in part to Covid rearing its ugly head, but also because of a breakdown in communication between singer Burton C. Bell and Dino Cazares.
Video Gamesohionewstime.com

Sega Offers Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Bare Knuckle 3 in Partnership with Reliance Geo

Sega, one of the pioneers of game console space and one of the most iconic game developers of all time, is an iconic game brand that has announced that it will offer two of the most iconic Sega games of all time. did. To the JioGames platform. Coming soon to premiere, Sega will bring Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 to the JioGames platform. This will allow you to run two Sega games on any platform that JioGames can run. This includes not only the most popular mobile gaming platforms, but also users who want a big screen gaming experience on their TVs through the Reliance Jio set-top box platform.
Carsinmagazine.ca

Pickup Tech

Contrary to their ruffian aura, today’s pickup trucks employ advanced tech…. When you think about the most dazzling high-tech autos, your brain probably conjures up images of hyper-fast sports cars, expensive German sedans, or electric cars from a certain California-based automaker. Hard-working, high-hiking pickup trucks are probably not in your dream book…but these pack mules employ the most advanced technology on the road today. These trucks are more efficient than their predecessors and offer advanced technology way beyond their ruffian aura.
MusicKerrang

Listen to Sleeping With Sirens’ raging new single, Bloody Knuckles

Kellin Quinn has been busy lately: after working with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on love race and launching a new kids’ band with Ryan Key, the vocalist is back to screaming his guts out with Sleeping With Sirens. The Orlando gang have just shared a pretty damn angry...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Sleeping With Sirens’ New Song ‘Bloody Knuckles’ Is a Pop-Enthused Banger

Sleeping With Sirens have released an anthemic new track, "Bloody Knuckles," marking the first original new song from the post-hardcore group to be released this year. The band maximizes their use of the brief three-and-a-half-minute runtime, engaging in a playful tug of war between bouncing pop, textured modern electronic elements and seething heaviness that lies beneath it all and bubbles up to work both in harmony with the hookier aspect of "Bloody Knuckles" and to add a defined edge.
finewoodworking.com

How to make a knuckle joint

Sticking with precedent, I use a five-knuckle layout, the triple knuckle fixed to the inner apron and the double knuckle cut on the swing arm. I mill the stock at least a few inches longer than necessary to provide options should life happen when I’m not paying attention. Each knuckle joint starts with two blanks, 3⁄4 in. thick by 45⁄8 in. wide by 14 in. long. Ideally, I’ll cut each pair from a longer board for continuity. But this is not the place to use pretty stock. Function takes precedence and nice, straight grain is the ticket.
MusicMetalSucks

Metal Bands Compared by Spotify Monthly Listeners, June 2021 Rankings

Every month we take a look at Spotify’s ‘monthly listeners’ counts for several hundred metal bands and compare them side by side to gauge their relative popularity at any given moment. For more on why we’re doing this column and the methodology behind it, read this. The numbers for June...
Charitiesudiscovermusic.com

Black Sabbath, Motörhead & More Donate Memorabilia For UK Metal Merger Charity Draw

UK Metal Merger have launched a huge charity prize draw where fans can win rare items of metal memorabilia. With items donated by bands including Black Sabbath, Motörhead and Judas Priest, the #ILoveMetal prize draw aims to raise funds for Stagehand: a charity providing hardship funding and mental health support for workers in the live music industry.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Completes Work On First All-Instrumental Solo Album; 'Fierce' Single Coming Soon

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has completed work on his first all-instrumental solo album. In a video message earlier today, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you guys noticed, I released a single [in early April]. It was the first single. It's called 'Exosphere'. It's part of the album. There's gonna be more singles coming out. We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. I guess it's a new way of doing things — kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and let people get used to it. Actually, there's a new single coming out, I think, in June. Yeah, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce', and it's a real metal track, I think. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that FIREWIND has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding. And a really funny video. So I can't wait for you to check it out. I'm not gonna say any more. But, yeah, it'll be out in a few days, and you'll see and hopefully you can tell me what you think.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER Explains 'Baptize' Album Title

Vocalist Brandon Saller of California metallers ATREYU spoke to U.K.'s Rock Sound about the title of the band's upcoming album, "Baptize", which is due on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. "For obvious reasons, I think that people have seen, or will see, the title of the album and understand where...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Australian Guitar's Fresh Frets: Vol. 8

THEY ARE an equally operatic and eruptive five-piece from Melbourne, whose monolithic records make even the most destructive riffs feel elegant. To put it succinctly, they’re the future of Australian prog-metal. THEY SOUND LIKE a blindfolded ride on the world’s most unpredictable rollercoaster. We have a theory that when people...
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Wheels and Wine Car Show to be held at Black Silo Winery

Multiple classes of classic and new cars and trucks will be on display at the Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Vehicle registration will open on June 26th at 8 o’clock in the morning. The entry fee is $20 per class. One hundred percent of the entry fees will benefit Life Options Green Hills. The first 100 entries will receive a t-shirt and a dash plaque.
Industrybesthealthmag.ca

Why Aluminum Foil Has a Shiny and a Dull Side

It’s a well-established question and one that we’ve been too afraid to ask our mothers: Should we use the shiny or the dull side of aluminum foil when we cook? And have we been doing it wrong this entire time?!. Concerned cooks, you can breathe a sigh of relief: As...