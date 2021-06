Retiring from reality TV? Kailyn Lowry got real about her exes declining to appear on Teen Mom 2 as they attempt to raise their kids together without cameras. “We’re coparenting. We’re trying to do the best we can,” Lowry, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 28. “I think this season I tried really hard to kind of keep a lot of things private, only because none of my kids’ dads really want to film. So I tell my story kind of without a whole lot of that, but we’re doing OK.”