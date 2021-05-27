Watch Def Leppard’s Phil Collen unleash fusion fury in a shred-heavy rendition of Quadrant 4

Beverly Bond, founder and CEO of the award-winning empowerment brand Black Girls Rock! has announced the Black Girls Rock! 15th -anniversary fundraising gala, streaming June 18 on the newly launched BGR!TV network. The virtual gala, powered by Microsoft, will be an illustrious celebration of black girl magic featuring phenomenal musical performances by the iconic queen of funk Chaka Khan, and Grammy-nominated virtuosos Alice Smith and Maimouna Youssef, a.k.a. MuMu Fresh; D.C.'s all-woman go-go band BELA DONA; Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard; celebrity DJ Aktive; and an exclusive collaboration with Chaka Khan and DEF LEPPARD lead guitarist Phil Collen. The event will be hosted by esteemed actress Tatyana Ali and hip-hop icon MC Lyte, with appearances by acclaimed actor Wood Harris, Grammy Award-winning artist Estelle, and more.