Watch Def Leppard’s Phil Collen unleash fusion fury in a shred-heavy rendition of Quadrant 4

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed that the band has been working on new material the way it always has. Blabbermouth reported on Elliott's conversation on the Download Reloaded podcast, in which he spoke about the band's plans to followup 2015's self-titled studio set, explaining, “When we finished that (2015) album, we never really thought about making another record until we just felt the timing was right. . . We're constantly writing songs, so when it comes to piecing songs together, it's not like they're all absolutely brand spanking new, just written, hot-off-the-press stuff. Some of them are ideas that have been percolating for a year or two with a piece missing.”