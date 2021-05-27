Atlanta BeltLine to host awareness campaign on CDC eviction moratorium

Ronny Sison/Unsplash

The moratorium on evictions for Atlanta residents issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is expiring on June 30; however, many citizens facing this eviction may not be aware of the moratorium and the rights they have.

Atlanta BeltLine is partnering up with Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF) to gather volunteers to support their neighbors and raise awareness regarding available resources to help the people of Atlanta.

Volunteers can help spread the word by passing out flyers and postcards or putting up yard signs, and more. Atlanta BeltLine will provide guidance as to when and where volunteers should perform this outreach.

Joining community events are another great way to get the message and information to the people who need it. Atlanta BeltLine can help to inform the available events, but volunteers can also share information at events they might be attending as well.

This volunteering is also open for people who want to help but are looking for remote opportunities. Atlanta BeltLine has projects that volunteers can do virtually.

For those who are interested, you can sign up as a volunteer at this link: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1634379320113/false#/invitation.

You can also join Atlanta BeltLine’s virtual volunteer training session on Wednesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m., where you can learn about the moratorium and why it is imperative to get the message out and learn about activities you can get involved with.

The training will cover the history of public housing in Atlanta, eviction laws, and legal protections available for tenants in Georgia like the CDC Moratorium. The session will also be recorded for those who are unable to participate live. Sign up for the training session here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1NHU6dSBjtbwGcBx7lLiuU4qAElf8TtVvH0S-v89pX60/edit#gid=0