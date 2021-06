We are in the middle of the month Gemini, a very ductile, curious and flexible energy that loves to know a little about everything. So are the natives of this sun sign that begins the May 22nd (some years the sun can enter a day before or after) until the June 21. They are very good at communication. In fact, it’s not uncommon for there to be so many famous Gemini people. The truth is that, according to astrology, people of this sign also have a great sense of humor, although sometimes they can be a bit fickle. That is to say, maybe one day they like one idea, but the next they discarded it completely because they liked another.