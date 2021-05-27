Peloni: All Measures Taken to Make Greece a Safe Tourist Destination
ATHENS -- Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni began the press briefing on Thursday by referring to the gradual resumption of social and economic activities. "Greece is continuing the process of resuming economic and social activities with gradual and careful steps, according to the roadmap announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Tomorrow, Friday, May 28, live open-air events will resume. The main concern of the government in this phase is the strengthening of tourist flows to our country," Peloni said.www.thenationalherald.com