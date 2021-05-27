6-Metre memorabilia sought
The 6-Metre Archive, which has been steadily growing online since its launch two years ago, is on the lookout for memorabilia and material related to the class. The archive was launched by the International 6-Metre Association and is funded by the private donations of its members. The website is run by former National Maritime Museum Cornwall curator Jenny Wittamore, who says: “The archive is essentially a platform for people to share the archive material that they have tucked away at home. We include digital copies of plans, correspondence, photographs and other material.www.classicboat.co.uk