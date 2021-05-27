6-Metre memorabilia sought

With automotive-inspired design outside and modern, art-studded interiors, the new 50-metre Rossinavi EIV offers both peace and pace, discovers Sam Fortescue... A yacht inspired by a car? It seems like something of a cliché – until you see EIV in the water. Approaching in the tender, be sure to make a circuit that takes you in front of the bow of this 50-metre tour de force from Rossinavi. From that viewpoint – the one you never want to have of a yacht underway – the impression is strongest: the gleaming stainless-steel grille work at the top of the stem; the outline of the anchors; oversized white bulwarks like a bumper; and that expensive silver paintwork. It all whispers luxury coupé.