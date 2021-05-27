Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Scottish Yachting Archive formed to house Fife and GL Watson archives

By Rob Peake
classicboat.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Scottish Yachting Archive has been set up by GL Watson & Co, to record the story of yacht design and build in Scotland. The archive was set up after GL Watson & Co acquired the complete Fife archive, which has been moved to Glasgow, where it will be stored alongside the GL Watson archive and other historical documents owned by the company.

www.classicboat.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairlie Yachts#Fifes#Maclure Mcdonald Co#Camper Nicholson#Gl Watson Co#Scottish Photographers#Yacht Design#Glasgow#Classic Yachts#Correspondence#Detailed Cataloguing#Boats#Drawings#Enquires#Technical Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Scotland
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Artisan expands Scottish operation as part of £140m new homes commitment

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. Artisan Real Estate has added to its management team as the developer moves forward with its £140 million investment plan focusing on low carbon city centre residential redevelopment across Edinburgh and Glasgow.Experienced property professional David Westwater will join Artisan this month as Scottish regional manager, following 40 years of industry experience including Frasers Property UK, Interserve plc and most recently, as development director at Robertson Property.Mr Westwater will help take forward Artisan’s ambitious plans to progress low carbon housing development with mixed-use regeneration across prime city centre brownfield sites – including a £98m residential investment for Edinburgh alone.Artisan has witnessed a significant expansion of its home-building operation in Scotland during the past 12-months, building on its more established track record as one of the UK’s most recognised and award-winning city centre regeneration specialists.The developer will shortly begin construction on Rowanbank Gardens, a sustainable residential development delivering 126 high-end apartments in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. The development, on a former brownfield site, provides smart energy-efficient design geared to achieving low to zero carbon ratings whilst responding to the rapidly changing requirements of home buyers and the wider community following lockdown.Artisan’s first residential development in Scotland, the 180-apartment Canonmills Garden overlooking the Water of Leith to the north of Edinburgh city centre, has now sold 85% of all available properties as it approaches completion later this year.Construction work on the £80m transformation of the Custom House building in Glasgow overlooking the River Clyde continues apace with a four-star, 294-bed Clayton Hotel and a 162-bedroom Adagio Apart-Hotel set to create a vibrant riverside quarter when it opens in 2022. Plaudits are still being received for Artisan’s £250m New Waverley development at the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, completed in 2020.The development’s Queen Elizabeth House, now the flagship UK Government hub now home to 2,900 civil servants, was recently recognised by the British Council for Offices and was awarded its Innovation Award, gaining national profile for the development.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtingworld.com

Oyster 54 review: from the archive

For once, there was no need to remove every cushion, lift every floorboard and squeeze into the engine room for a boat test. Having acted as the owner’s consultant in this, our second Oyster, I had been party to many of the decisions made over the course of the conception and build of this Oyster 54.
U.K.Public Radio International PRI

Stephen Hawking archive to be housed in the UK

The papers and personal items of groundbreaking theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will be housed at the Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum. The papers, as well as reflecting Hawking's scientific work, also include more unusual items such as TV scripts from his appearances on “The Simpsons” and “Star Trek.” Host Carol Hills speaks to Dr. Jessica Gardner, librarian at the University of Cambridge.
Worldhouseandgarden.co.uk

From the archive: Sophie Conran's Sussex manor house (2011)

There are some families that seem to dominate a whole area of life and,just as the name Kennedy is inextricably linked with American politics, and Mitford with aristocratic dash, so Conran immediately conjures up the well-designed lifestyle. It's no great surprise, therefore, to find Sophie Conran's country house in West Sussex a microcosm of brightly burning fires, brimming vases and intriguing furnishings.
Worldkentnews.online

Monthly Archives: May, 2021

The unelected and former chief adviser to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings has made a series of explosive claims about mistakes made by the... Dartford FC Women's team pulled off one of the their best results on Tuesday night as they won the Womens Kent County Cup Final. On... South...
Trafficukconstructionmedia.co.uk

United Kingdom-London: Accurate Project Planning – Request for Information

Publication Ref: (2021/S 000-012615/EN) Prior information notice without call for competition. II.1.1) Title: Accurate Project Planning – Request for Information. Network Rail Programme Controls would like to improve decision quality for planning of programmes across Capital Delivery programmes and projects at Network Rail, from those in early planning to those in execution and delivery, we understand this is now possible using machine learning algorithms. We would like to ascertain the potential solutions that could do this within the market.
Lotteryvoticle.com

CONTACTING KBC HEAD OFFICE NUMBER TO PARTICIPATE

On the off chance that you need to take part in KBC Lottery Scheme, you have the simplicity to call one of your closest Head Office contact number or Customer Care whenever between 07:00 am to 07:00 pm. More on one may partake in their live game show by visiting their office and have he/her enrolled for the particular show. Individuals may have said that KBC's Head Offices or Customer Care Centers should be available in various nations worldwide. Hence, global members have more simplicity when contrasted with what they have now.
Businessmagazinebuzz.com

Advanced Engineering is investing heavily in Gothenburg and is moving the exhibition to Priority Serneke Arena from 19-20 April 2023.

Easyfairs currently organizes 200 exhibitions and trade events in 14 countries (Algeria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom). Easyfairs also operates a total of 8 trade fair facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden (Antwerp, Ghent, Michelin, Namur, Gorinchem, Hardenberg, Malmö and Stockholm).
Economyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

New £15.9 million grant scheme opens for landowners to create woodlands

A new multi-million grant scheme has opened to pay landowners to create woodlands to help wildlife recover, cut flood risk and increase public access to nature. Funding will be available for natural creation of woods through letting trees self seed and grow and tree planting near rivers to improve habitats – which conservationists have said could help support the return of beavers.
Politicsbusinessnewswales.com

Ancient Rocks Deep Underground Will Heat North Wales Homes

New eco-friendly social homes for rent in Denbighshire are to be heated by warmth stored 450 feet deep in rocks laid down 350 million years ago. The first new homes built by the Council in Denbighshire for almost 30 years are being erected by Brenig Construction at Tan y Sgubor, off Henllan Street, in Denbigh, and will be among the ‘greenest’ in Wales.
Housinginputmag.com

Fire resistant 3D-printed concrete could advance affordable housing

Researchers have concluded a new 3D printed concrete wall configuration could provide significant gains in fire retardancy. Researchers have identified an improved construction for 3D printed walls that would make them more fire retardant than existing configurations. The discovery could help advance the technology’s application in the construction of commercial and housing projects.
IndustryThe Guardian

Forestry Commission reveals plan to create new English woodlands

Landowners will be paid thousands of pounds in bonuses for creating new woodlands that boost wildlife, increase public access and reduce flooding, under a new £16m scheme for England announced on Wednesday. The Forestry Commission plan will for the first time allow payments for natural regeneration, where wind-blown seeds colonise...
LotteryPosted by
The Independent

One of Britain’s youngest lottery winners dies suddenly aged 23

One of Britain’s youngest ever National Lottery winners has died suddenly aged 23.Callum Fitzpatrick of Ballymartin, County Down in Northern Ireland, was just 16 years old when he won the £390,000 prize in October 2014.At the time of his win, he had been working at his parents’ grocery shop while studying for his A-levels. He went on to study for a degree in civil engineering at Ulster University.He died last Tuesday, according to his local football team Ballymartin GAC. His funeral was held in Massforth, Kilkeel, on Friday. The cause of his death has not been made public.His family have reporetedly asked...
Boats & Watercraftsyachtingworld.com

Oyster 575 review: from the archive

A 220nm passage on the new Oyster 575 certainly provided quality time aboard to assess whether this might be a worthy heir to Oyster’s most successful model ever, the 56, of which 75 have been sold. The test boat, On Liberty, was on her way to the start of the...
Boats & Watercraftsyachtingworld.com

Gunfleet 43 review: from the archive

For some, Gunfleet conjours up twilight encounters with Dickensian characters on misty salt marshes. Others may see it as an eyesore of a windfarm, we set off to the East Coast to offer our opinion of the Gunfleet 43. For Richard Matthews, the man who founded and then sold Oyster...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

New £15.9 million grant scheme opens for landowners to create woodlands

A new multi-million grant scheme has opened to pay landowners to create woodlands to help wildlife recover, cut flood risk and increase public access to nature. Funding will be available for natural creation of woods through letting trees self seed and grow and tree planting near rivers to improve habitats – which conservationists have said could help support the return of beavers.