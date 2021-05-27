Govt to take stern action against steep prices of Covid essentials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that a special package will be implemented for the protection of children who have lost their father and mother due to Covid. Rs 3 lakh will be given to the children in a lump sum. They will be given Rs 2000 per month till the age of 18 years. The CM also said that the government has decided to bear the cost of education up to the degree level. — The CM said that a team of experts will be deployed in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts where the death rate has been high for two weeks and will give necessary instructions. The Department of Public Education has been directed to make arrangements to conduct the Plus One examination close to Onam vacation. The CM also said that teachers who have been assigned for SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary assessment will be exempted from Covid duty if they are assigned now.