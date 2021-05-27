Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Govt to take stern action against steep prices of Covid essentials

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take stern action if charged exorbitant prices for Covid essential items. The Legal Metrology Department will be given charge to implement the Essential Property Control Act. It is learned that government notification will be issued soon to solve the shortcomings in the order. With this, the Legal Metrology, Civil Supplies and Health Departments will jointly proceed with the checking process.

keralakaumudi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Essentials#Drugs#Price Action#Action Items#Market Prices#Commodity Prices#Oximeters#Stern Action#Covid Essential Items#Excess Price#Charged Exorbitant Prices#Government Notification#Ppe Kits#Traders#Inflation#Food Distribution#Widespread Complaints#Masks#Inspections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldkhabarhub.com

Govt preparing to procure COVID vaccines

KATHMANDU: The government has sent letters to COVID vaccine producers of various countries to procure the vaccines. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the government has sent letters to the USA, the UK, Russia, China, and India for this purpose. In a virtual press conference organized by the...
Public HealthPhys.org

Corporate social responsibility and COVID-19: India's business sector takes action

Researchers at Jaipur National University have examined how companies have been affected by COVID-19 lockdown in terms of their programs of corporate social responsibility. Manish Kumar Dwivedi and Vineet Kumar writing in the International Journal of Indian Culture and Business Management looked at this issue from the psychological, social, cultural, and economic perspectives.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta Indian Grocery Takes Action In Response To COVID Crisis In India

When India’s second wave of COVID-19 started surging last month, Atlanta-based Indian grocery delivery service Subziwalla sprang into action. The company is raising relief funds through GoFundMe and hosting informational Q&As on the company Instagram account. Subziwalla co-founders Sajal Rohatgi and Manav Thaker joined GPB’s Rickey Bevington virtually, both from...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Govt announces special package for children orphaned by Covid, govt will take over education up to degree level

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that a special package will be implemented for the protection of children who have lost their father and mother due to Covid. Rs 3 lakh will be given to the children in a lump sum. They will be given Rs 2000 per month till the age of 18 years. The CM also said that the government has decided to bear the cost of education up to the degree level. — The CM said that a team of experts will be deployed in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts where the death rate has been high for two weeks and will give necessary instructions. The Department of Public Education has been directed to make arrangements to conduct the Plus One examination close to Onam vacation. The CM also said that teachers who have been assigned for SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary assessment will be exempted from Covid duty if they are assigned now.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Haryana to take action over linking 5G network to COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Thursday directed the district administration and state police to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets and take "strict, coercive and immediate action" against those spreading rumours linking 5G network technology to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Misinformation attributing...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

DRDO’s hospitals will strengthen govt’s efforts against Covid pandemic: LG

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday asserted that the operationalization of DRDO’s hospitals in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar would strengthen government’s efforts against Covid pandemic, besides substantially increasing the Covid dedicated bed capacity and treatment in J&K.
ElectronicsPosted by
KRMG

Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

NEW YORK — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, marking the unofficial start to summer. And as temperatures across the country begin to rise, you may be in the market for some seasonal essentials, like air-conditioners, to keep you cool. But it’s going to cost you. An increase in demand...
SocietyThe Guardian

Officials take police action against leaders of bulldozed mosque in India

A local administration accused of illegally tearing down a mosque in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has filed a police case against nine local Muslim leaders who challenged the demolition. On Monday, Masjid Gareeb Nawaz Al Maroof in Barabanki district was bulldozed without notice after it was declared an...
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Delhi HC raps Drug Controller Dept over medicines hoarding

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Expressing dissatisfaction with its status report, the Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Drug Controller Department of Delhi for not properly examining how BJP MP Gautam Gambhir procured a huge quantity of COVID-19 medicines. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Assam Govt to provide laptops to COVID-19 orphans

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will provide laptops to school, college going children whose parents succumb to COVID-19. Announcing Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni on Saturday in Guwahati, chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, “All such orphaned school/college going children and those undergoing vocational trainings will be provided laptops/tablets.”. On the...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Sustained actions can take the sting out of Covid-3rd wave: CAC

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Prophesied third wave of COVID-19 is a possibility and our shrewd, sustained actions can change its occurrence from fact to a fiction, states the report of Covid Advisory Committee (CAC), submitted to the government. The...
Economyhamptonroadsmessenger.com

CFPB Takes Action Against Auto Lender for Unfair Loss Damage Waiver Practices

California Auto Finance to Provide Refunds and Credits, Correct Credit Records, and Pay a Civil Money Penalty. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a consent order today against 3rd Generation, Inc., doing business as California Auto Finance (California Auto) for illegally charging interest for late payment on its Loss Damage Waiver (LDW) product without its customers’ knowledge. The CFPB’s order requires California Auto to refund or credit customers harmed by the conduct, furnish corrected information to credit reporting agencies, and pay a civil penalty and also prohibits the company from charging interest on late payments without disclosing costs.
Immigrationfloridanewstimes.com

US restricts visas and takes other action against Tigray crisis

Washington – The United States has begun to limit visas for those who undermine efforts to resolve deadly battles in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and the international community has taken action in conflicts that have led to allegations of ethnic cleansing and famine. He said it was time to wake him up.
Public Healthtechgig.com

Govt invites applications to develop products for Covid

Ministry of Science & Technology DST has invited applications from startups and companies for developing new technologies and innovative products to tackle second Covid-19 wave. Ministry of. Science. & Technology. DST. has invited applications from startups and companies for developing. new technologies. and innovative products to tackle second Covid-19 wave.
Marketsmountainviewtoday.ca

OSC taking action against Seychelles-based cryptocurrency platform Poloniex

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission says it is taking action against a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency company that has yet to enter discussions about bringing its platform into compliance with provincial laws. The regulator ordered crypto asset companies to contact it by April 19 in order to figure out how their...
U.K.Posted by
BoardingArea

UK Transport Secretary Takes Action Against Belarus

Yesterday we saw the government of Belarus essentially hijack a Ryanair flight to Lithuania by faking a bomb threat and then deploying a fighter jet to force the plane to divert to Belarus, all to arrest someone opposed to the country’s dictator. I’ve been wondering whether we’d see governments and...