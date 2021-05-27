Govt to take stern action against steep prices of Covid essentials
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take stern action if charged exorbitant prices for Covid essential items. The Legal Metrology Department will be given charge to implement the Essential Property Control Act. It is learned that government notification will be issued soon to solve the shortcomings in the order. With this, the Legal Metrology, Civil Supplies and Health Departments will jointly proceed with the checking process.keralakaumudi.com