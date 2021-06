The UEFA EURO 2020 championship is kicking off in a couple of days, on June 11. Just to be clear, for those of you who are unaware, this is a football (or for those of you in the US, soccer) championship for European countries. It was supposed to be played last year, but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed, hence the ‘2020’ in its name, and yet it’s played in 2021. That being said, in order to help you get into the mood for the EURO 2020, we’ve decided to highlight some Android apps and games you may be interested in.