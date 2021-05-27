Gigabyte launches its first AMD powered A-Series gaming laptops

At CES 2021 we saw that gaming laptop makers at last seemed to start embracing AMD Ryzen processors in new products. The likes of Asus and Lenovo didn't hold back in introducing AMD CPU packing portable gaming powerhouses across many lines, but other like Gigabyte, HP and Dell largely stuck to old loyalties – Intel CPUs. In January Intel had yet to launch its range of high-performance 11th Gen Core chips for laptops, they only arrived earlier this month – so partners stuck with 10th Gen Core parts or used the new ultraportable laptop targeting 4C/8T Tiger Lake H35 chips.