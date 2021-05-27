Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Administrator’s reforms continue; Move to hand over appointment of ship's crew to Shipping Corporation of India, decision will be a setback for Malayalees

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCHI: There is a move from the side of the new administrator Praful Khoda Patel to give the contract for recruitment of employees on ships in Lakshadweep to the Shipping Corporation of India. The charge for the contract appointment of these employees presently is for the shipping division of Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd (LDCL).

keralakaumudi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Development Corporation#Status Quo#Ldcl#Kochi#Employees#Administrator#Recruitment#Covid Situation#Khoda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Indiakhabarhub.com

UML holding SC meeting today; likely to take action against 12 leaders

KATHMANDU: Chairman of ruling CPN-UML KP Oli has called a Standing Committee (SC) meeting today. The meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar at 10 am will discuss current political issues. Office Secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang said that the meeting would review the current political...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada And Cement Association Of Canada Announce Partnership To Advance Global Leadership In Low-carbon Concrete Production

Resulting roadmap will help the sector reach net-zero carbon concrete by 2050. SHAWINIGAN, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Science, research and innovation are playing a key role in Canada's move toward a cleaner and stronger economy and in our fight against climate change. Working with industry—including the cement and concrete sector—is critical to creating economic opportunities for Canadians, growing our leadership in clean technologies and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.
Agriculturemhlnews.com

NITL Pushes Shipping Act Reform

The National Industrial Transportation League (NITL), the nation’s oldest trade association representing industrial freight transportation shippers, is calling on Congress to modernize the Shipping Act of 1984, particularly in regard to landside equipment quality and demurrage issues. NITL has taken this position following months of congestion at seaports in the...
Agriculturedallassun.com

India shipped 2.5 MTs of GI certified mangoes to S Korea

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of Geographical Indication (GI) certified Banganapalli and other variety Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh, informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. In a bid to...
Nicholasville, KYWTVQ

Nicholasville-based laboratory ships medical equipment to India

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Solaris Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory in Nicholasville, has sent 1,000 donated oxygen concentrators, worth over $700,000 dollars, to India. As India faces a second wave of COVID-19 cases, these oxygen concentrators will provide life-saving relief to millions of patients. The supplies began arriving overseas this week and have aided three Indian organizations: Office of District Collector and Magistrate, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan KhalsaAid India and Sewa International.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Biden seeks more money for DOI in 2022 budget to combat climate change, build renewables

Last week, the Biden-Harris administration submitted to congress the budget for fiscal year 2022. The Department of the Interior’s (DOI’s) 2022 budget proposal totals $17.6 billion — an increase of $2.5 billion, or 17 percent, from the 2021 enacted level. The significant investment will help DOI address the climate crisis while creating good-paying union jobs and investing in healthy lands, waters, and economies in communities across the country, said the Whitehouse in a press release.
Congress & Courtsusmayors.org

Nation’s Mayors, Cities and Counties Send Joint Letter to House and Senate Leaders Opposing Clawback Proposals to Repurpose ARP Funds

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities and National Association of Counties sent a joint letter to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Republican Leader McConnell, House Speaker Pelosi and Republican Leader McCarthy adamantly opposing any proposal that would repurpose urgently needed coronavirus relief funds for other activities. A copy of the letter was also sent to all members of Congress.
Environmentcaelusgreenroom.com

Progressing on Our Valuing Nature Journey

2017–2020 Summary report: A collaboration of The Nature Conservancy and Dow, Inc. In 2011, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Dow began a journey to demonstrate that integrating the value of nature into business decisions can lead to better business and conservation outcomes. The collaboration team conducted extensive research and developed new tools to demonstrate how a company like Dow can include nature in its business operations.
Labor IssuesIndustriALL

North America cement unions continue to build power

Representatives of IndustriALL Global Union’s North American affiliates in the cement industry met to discuss labour issues, updating each other on collective bargaining, organizing campaigns and global trends in the industry, including how the pandemic impacts workers. According to participants no massive layoffs took place in the cement industry in...
EconomyPosted by
CNN

Millions of vacant jobs add up to a massive wake-up call

The real reason American employers are facing a labor shortage has nothing to do with unemployment payments but everything to do with the Covid pandemic and what it revealed about a country that has spent decades mistreating, neglecting and radically underpaying its workers, says Jill Filipovic.
Worlddallassun.com

UN chief calls for a global partnership to address COVID

Seoul [South Korea], May 30 (ANI): The world needs a global partnership to beat COVID-19, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and address climate change, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. In a video message for the opening day of the 2021 P4G summit in Seoul, Guterres said that if...
LawPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Did You Also Receive Notification of This Class Action Lawsuit?

I received a postcard size piece of mail a couple of weeks ago concerning a class action lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield. Seems as if there is a proposed $2.67 billion dollar settlement in the works. The reason for the lawsuit is the company is accused of limiting competition. By chance did you also receive one of these in the mail?
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

Gender equality, sustainability and social justice: A roadmap for recovery

The pandemic has exacerbated gender inequalities, left women more vulnerable to jobs losses and increased their unpaid care work. According to UN Women's projections 47 million more women will be pushed into extreme poverty in 2021. In response UN Women are launching Feminist Plan for Sustainability and Social Justice, which...