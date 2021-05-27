Cancel
Apparel

Release Date: Air Jordan 1 Centre Court White on White

kicksonfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court continue to appear as this lifestyle variation of the classic AJ 1 Low is now introduced in a pristine “White on White” finish. Clean and simple, perforated leather comprises the upper alongside a bubble-like quilted texture overlay on the heel. Contrasting grey suede are utilized for its wings-branded heel tabs and tongues which also complements its overall aesthetic. Finally, a full-length white rubber tooling rounds out the stylish design.

www.kicksonfire.com
White On White, Air Jordan 1, Jordan Brand, Perforated Leather, Nike, Release Dates, Grey Suede, Sneaker News, Design
